VIDEO: Josh Davis Sings 'Stars' From LES MISERABLES on Tour

In the video below, watch as Josh Davis sings 'Stars' from LES MISÉRABLES on tour, currently on stage in Chicago through July 27th.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

LES MISÉRABLES originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985 and moved to its current home at the Queen's Theatre on April 3, 2004 where it recently completes its historic run. The new production of Les Miserables will open there when the theatre is renamed for Stephen Sondheim. The original Broadway production of LES MISÉRABLES opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990 running for 6,680 performances. The original US National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed LES MIZ back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008

The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Korea, Japan, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore and Dubai. The new production is currently playing to sold out houses around Japan and in São Paulo with upcoming productions in Mexico and around the U.K.. The North American Tour traveled across the U.S. for two years then played a five month engagement in Toronto before returning to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway in March 2014 for over 1,000 performances.





