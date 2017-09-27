VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Sambas; Debbie Gibson Says Farewell on DWTS

It was Latin Night on last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS, and the competition was certainly heating up. Broadway's JorDan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold danced the Samba to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin & Willy William. By night's end, the couple tied for second place on the leaderboard with with a score of 24 out of 30.

Unfortunately for Broadway alum Debbie Gibson, last night's performance of the Argentine Tango would be her last on the show. The singer and her partner Alan Bersten joined Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd as the two couples in danger. Ultimately viewers determined that it was Debbie who would say farewell. Check out both performances below!

Fisher made his Broadway debut in HAMILTON, starring as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Working with Hamilton director, Thomas Kail, he took on the role of "Doody" in Fox's 5-time Emmy award winning production of GREASE LIVE. Following his top 40 single "All About Us," the Hollywood Records artist released his eponymous debut EP and dropped his first full-length album in early 2017. He has also starred in Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie franchise, "Liv and Maddie," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

