VIDEO: Jon Rua Creates Dance Piece Inspired by SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Rua shared - This is my painting ‘SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020’. Today’s artist, a Latino working class George
Jon Rua has shared a virtual dance piece, inspired by Sunday in the Park with George.
In a tweet, Rua shared:
"Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'.
Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life"
Watch below!
Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'.- Jon Rua (@JonRua) August 6, 2020
Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life pic.twitter.com/QTu244Snos
