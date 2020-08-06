Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Jon Rua Creates Dance Piece Inspired by SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Rua shared - This is my painting ‘SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020’.  Today’s artist, a Latino working class George

Aug. 6, 2020  

Jon Rua has shared a virtual dance piece, inspired by Sunday in the Park with George.

In a tweet, Rua shared:

"Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'.
Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life"

Watch below!


