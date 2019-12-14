VIDEO: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Reunite For GREASE Sing-A-Long and Q & A

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, original Grease film stars, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited yesterday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre to host the Meet n' Grease Sing-a-long!

The event featured a sing-a-long presentation of 'Grease', followed by a fan Q&A with the two stars. Audience members were also encouraged to dress as their favorite Grease character.

Check out videos of the full event below!

Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy film based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Written by Bronte Woodard and directed by Randal Kleiser in his theatrical feature film debut, the film depicts the lives of greaser Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson who develop an attraction for each other. The film stars John Travolta as Danny, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, and Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You