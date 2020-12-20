VIDEO: Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Catch up with the trio ahead of A Swinging Birdland Christmas.
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Watch as he chats with Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhust and Billy Stritch, who stream A Swinging Birdland Christmas with Radio Free Birdland, now available on demand.
"It's tremendously exciting to get to do [the show this year]. We are all learning to do everything in this virtual way," explained Stritch. "We had no idea that [the pandemic] would go on this long- nobody did. To be able to not have to stop our show after ten years is great. We would have been terribly sad if we had no outlet for it."
The trio bundled up to record the special earlier this year. "We recorded it a few months ago when it was like 400 degrees outside, but we were all snuggly in our plaid and scarves," joked Caruso.
Watch below as all tease the event and give a special sneak peek of what's to come!
On Friday, December 18 at 7pm, and for the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas."
Last year, the trio was proud to release the studio cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. (Rose to #2 on iTunes and #7 on Billboard)
In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.
