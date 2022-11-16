Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Collaboration
VIDEO: Jeremy Pope Discusses Doing THE COLLABORATION In Three Different Iterations on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Collaboration will open on December 20 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Jeremy Pope sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss returning to Broadway in The Collaboration.

During the interview Pope discussed doing the play in three different iterations, first in London, then on film, and now on Broadway.

"[Basquiat] is such a beautiful, interesting spirit and the story just follows the two of them, Andy Warhol and Basquiat, and The Collaboration they did in the 80's in New York. We're just having a really good time, I love Paul [Bettany] so much and it's just been a once in a lifetime opportunity to do it in three different iterations," Pope revealed.

Pope also told the story of his mother passing out in the audience of his Broadway debut, being nominated for two Tony Awards in one year, and his upcoming film, The Inspection. Watch the interview below!

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, "Hollywood") star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

Watch the new interview here:

The Collaboration
