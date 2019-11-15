VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup Perform 'Not While I'm Around' from SWEENEY TODD on THE MORNING SHOW

Episode five of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show features a musical duet performed by Jennifer Aniston (Alex Levy) and Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison) of "Not While I'm Around" from Stephen Sondheim's musical, "Sweeney Todd."

Watch the duet below!

In the fifth episode, "No One's Gonna Harm You, Not While I'm Around," a looming article threatens to upend the power structure of The Morning Show. Special guest stars include Mindy Kaling, Marcia Gay Harden, Cheyenne Jackson and tom irwin.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, "The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, "The Morning Show" is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. In addition to Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell, the series stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, DeSean Terry and Janina Gavankar.

"The Morning Show" is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio; and Mimi Leder, who also directs. The series is written and executive produced by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner. Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book "Top of the Morning" providing additional background material.





