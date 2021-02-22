VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Debuts the LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Kaftan

Jane Krakowski joins in on the virtual Miami vibe with her Kelly and Ryan kaftan.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

She also discussed her hosting position on "Name That Tune"; watch that clip here.

Jane is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock". Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show.

She received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include She Loves Me, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express.

