VIDEO: James Corden Wishes Queen Elizabeth & Patti LuPone a Happy Birthday

James Corden kicks off the night wishing Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom a happy 95th birthday.

And after James explains how disputes are settled at The Late Late Show, producer Dave Piendak wishes his dear friend Patti LuPone a happy birthday, complete with a beautiful song.

LuPone's breakout role was in the 1979 Original Broadway Production of the musical Evita, where she played Eva Peron. LuPone earned her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for this role.

Following Evita, LuPone starred in many on and off Broadway productions, including the 1984 revival of Oliver! In 1985, LuPone traveled overseas to London where she starred in the Original West End Production of Les Miserables as Fantine, which earned her the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone returned to Broadway in 1987 to star as Reno Sweeney in the Broadway Revival of Anything Goes. Her role earned her the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and a nomination for Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone starred as Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and as Rose in the 2008 Broadway Revival of Gypsy, which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone played Joanne in the most recent Broadway revival of Company. She previously played that role on the West End in 2018, where she earned the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

On the film and television side, LuPone has had many roles during her career. She's had roles in films such as Driving Miss Daisy in 1989, Family Prayers in 1993, Heist in 2001, and Last Christmas in 2019. LuPone also starred on the ABC television series Life Goes On from 1989-1993 and had numerous guest-starring roles on shows like Frasier, Oz, Ugly Betty, 30 Rock, Glee, Girls, Penny Dreadful, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Pose.