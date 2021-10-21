VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Performs a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical based on Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name, reopens tonight, October 21, after a 19-month hiatus due to COVID-19. The cast recently assembled at the D'Angelico Guitars showroom in Manhattan to record a Tiny Desk (home) concert, to celebrate their long-awaited return to the stage.

The setlist includes the songs "Hand In My Pocket", "Uninvited", "Predator", and "You Learn", all sung by cast members Heidi Blickenstaff (Mary Jane Healy), Morgan Dudley (Frankie Healy), Kathryn Gallagher (Bella), Derek Klena (Nick Healy), Sean Allan Krill (Steve Healy), Lauren Patten (Jo), Wren Rivera (Ensemble), and DeAnne Stewart (Ensemble).

Check out the full performance below!

Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.



The production was nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and is also a Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album. You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.