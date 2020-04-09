VIDEO: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Records Virtual Passover Music Medley

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has released a Passover music medley, to raise the spirits of Jewish people who are unable to celebrate with their loved ones.

The performance is introduced by music director-designate Lahav Shani, and includes parts of "Ma Nishtana," "Simcha Raba," "B'tzet Yisrael" and "Avadim Hayinu."

The orchestra writes in the caption, "This Pessach, because each of us is celebrating separately, we prepared a special musical greeting, which we hope you'll enjoy. On behalf of the orchestra, we wish all our subscribers and all music lovers in Israel a happy Passover and good health."

Watch the performance below!





