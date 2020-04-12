Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Idris Elba Narrates Inspirational Poem in New Film From The BBC

Article Pixel Apr. 12, 2020  

The BBC launched a new film to demonstrate its role as a public service broadcaster in a time of national crisis. The film features Idris Elba, who narrates the poem "Don't Quit" by Edgar Albert Guest.

The film is a montage of real life footage of the events of the past few weeks, moving from empty supermarket shelves, and deserted streets to heart-warming interviews, viral moments like the 'Clap for our NHS carers' as well as personal videos from NHS staff and the construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals.

Watch the full film below.

VIDEO: Idris Elba Narrates Inspirational Poem in New Film From The BBC
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge
  • VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Watch the Performance of 'Fight Song' Featuring Deaf West Theatre Company on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Hear An Early Version of 'Opening Up' In New WAITRESS Clip from A.R.T!
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS