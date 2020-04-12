VIDEO: Idris Elba Narrates Inspirational Poem in New Film From The BBC

The BBC launched a new film to demonstrate its role as a public service broadcaster in a time of national crisis. The film features Idris Elba, who narrates the poem "Don't Quit" by Edgar Albert Guest.

The film is a montage of real life footage of the events of the past few weeks, moving from empty supermarket shelves, and deserted streets to heart-warming interviews, viral moments like the 'Clap for our NHS carers' as well as personal videos from NHS staff and the construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals.

Watch the full film below.





