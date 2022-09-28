VIDEO: Idina Menzel Talks Returning to See WICKED on Broadway on THE VIEW

Idina Menzel stopped by The View this morning with her sister, Cara Mentzel, to discuss their new children's book, "Loud Mouse."

During the interview, Menzel discussed her recent induction as a Disney Legend, her new film with Adam Sandler, and described her recent visit back to see Wicked on Broadway.

"Sitting next to my son and watching it all these years later was a gift because when you have some time away and you have the objectivity to realize what you were a part of and to have your 13-year-old kid there, who wasn't even born yet, was special," Menzel shared.

She also told the story of how she told her son's basketball team that she was the original Elphaba and revealed the special Wicked easter egg that is illustrated in her new book.

Their new book, "Loud Mouse," follows two mouse sisters. When one of the mice is afraid to use her big, beautiful voice, the support from her sister inspires her to embrace her talents.

Check out photos from Menzel's recent visit to Wicked on Broadway here.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella. She will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Watch The View segment here: