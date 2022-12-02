VIDEO: Idina Menzel Confirms She Almost Starred In FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Idina Menzel confirmed the rumor that she was originally going to star as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl last night on Watch What Happens Live.

During the appearance, she confirmed that she was originally attached to the production currently running on Broadway. Since she thought she was too old for the role, producers had gone to Fanny Brice's estate to see if they could include more of her life in the show.

"Yes I was supposed to but I always thought I was too old but they were gonna maybe go to the estate, the Brice Estate, and see if they could maybe sort of encapsulate more of her life but yes but it didn't work out. COVID happened," she revealed.

Menzel went on to say that she hopes to see Lea Michele in the role but hasn't because she lives in Los Angeles.

Watch the video clip from the interview below, which also features Menzel telling the story of performing Funny Girl for Barbra Streisand at the Kennedy Center.

Originally debuting on Broadway 58 years ago, Funny Girl is the bittersweet comedy following the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

The musical features some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People."

Watch the interview clip here: