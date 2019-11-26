VIDEO: Ian McKellen Accepts the Editor's Award at the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Ian McKellen recently accepted the Editor's Award at the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

When accepting his award, he gave a speech that had the audience on its feet.

Watch the full speech below!

Sir Ian McKellen delivers a speech that had the whole of the London Coliseum audience on its feet. ? #ESTheatreAwards pic.twitter.com/GrieLiTOjw - EveningStandard Arts (@thestandardarts) November 26, 2019

Sir Ian McKellen accepted the Editor's Award, given for his "Ian McKellen On Stage" tour, to more than 80 theatres in the year of his 80th birthday, with all proceeds going to theatres in need.

Check out the full list of winners here, which include Maggie Smith, Sweat, Andrew Scott, and more!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You