VIDEO: Ian McKellen Accepts the Editor's Award at the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards
Ian McKellen recently accepted the Editor's Award at the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
When accepting his award, he gave a speech that had the audience on its feet.
Watch the full speech below!
Sir Ian McKellen delivers a speech that had the whole of the London Coliseum audience on its feet. ? #ESTheatreAwards pic.twitter.com/GrieLiTOjw- EveningStandard Arts (@thestandardarts) November 26, 2019
Sir Ian McKellen accepted the Editor's Award, given for his "Ian McKellen On Stage" tour, to more than 80 theatres in the year of his 80th birthday, with all proceeds going to theatres in need.
Check out the full list of winners here, which include Maggie Smith, Sweat, Andrew Scott, and more!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Social Roundup: The Therapist Meme Takes Over Broadway Twitter
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Michael J. Pollard, Broadway Actor in the 1950s and 60s, Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Michael J. Pollard, who performed on Broadway in the 1950s and 60s, has died.... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Photo: Is Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Next STAR WARS Film?
A photo has hit Twitter that features Lin-Manuel Miranda suited up in costume on the set of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.... (read more)
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Michael J. Pollard, Broadway Actor in the 1950s and 60s, Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Michael J. Pollard, who performed on Broadway in the 1950s and 60s, has died.... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Photo: Is Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Next STAR WARS Film?
A photo has hit Twitter that features Lin-Manuel Miranda suited up in costume on the set of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.... (read more)