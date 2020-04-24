VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Says THE MUSIC MAN is a 'Story About Belief'

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with "Bad Education" star Hugh Jackman, safe in quarantine with his kids and wife, with whom he just shared his 24th wedding anniversary.

Jackman, who is set to star on Broadway in The Music Man this fall, opens up about the show saying, "It's really a story about belief. It is really about, you know, hearing the band even when there's not one physically there. Really believing everything is going to be okay. It is a great story, it's going to be hopefully a great celebration."

Corden also asks Jackman for an update on his long-stand feud with Ryan Reynolds, and what a path to peace looks like.

The revival of Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is scheduled to open at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 15, 2020. Previews are set to begin on September 9.





