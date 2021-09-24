VIDEO: How Kaitlyn Dever Went from DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fan to Starring in the Film!

Just a few years ago, Kaitlyn Dever was just like all of us- an avid fan of Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen. Today... she's starring in the film! Stephen Chbosky's big screen adaptation of the beloved musical hits theatres today, September 24.

"Recently my mom found the photo of me and her sitting in the audience at Dear Evan Hansen, holding our souvenir cups! It was probably from three years ago..." explained Kaitlin. "I look at the photo and go, 'Oh my god, that Kaitlyn had no idea!' I think a lot about how I always wanted to be in a musical my entire life. Music is a really big part of my life, so to be able to put [singing and acting] together in one is a dream come true."

Watch below as Kailtyn tells us even more about the process of creating the film, the joy of appearing in a musical, and so much more!