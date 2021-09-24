Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

VIDEO: How Kaitlyn Dever Went from DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fan to Starring in the Film!

pixeltracker

Dear Evan Hansen is in theatres today, September 24, 2021.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Just a few years ago, Kaitlyn Dever was just like all of us- an avid fan of Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen. Today... she's starring in the film! Stephen Chbosky's big screen adaptation of the beloved musical hits theatres today, September 24.

"Recently my mom found the photo of me and her sitting in the audience at Dear Evan Hansen, holding our souvenir cups! It was probably from three years ago..." explained Kaitlin. "I look at the photo and go, 'Oh my god, that Kaitlyn had no idea!' I think a lot about how I always wanted to be in a musical my entire life. Music is a really big part of my life, so to be able to put [singing and acting] together in one is a dream come true."

Watch below as Kailtyn tells us even more about the process of creating the film, the joy of appearing in a musical, and so much more!

VIDEO: How Kaitlyn Dever Went from DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fan to Starring in the Film!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV