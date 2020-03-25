VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings Sondheim and More to Raise Money for BC/EFA
Broadway's Heidi Blickenstaff has been taking to Instagram each day for the past week to give fans online performances to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Day 9!! Let's hear it for the students! BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? @bcefa #drphillipshighschool #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #hellodolly #putonyoursundayclothes #beforetheparadepassesby #areyougonnaeatthatpickle
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 25, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT
Heidi used the time yesterday to pay tribute to the late, great playwright, Terrence McNally, who passed away this week due to coronavirus-related complications. To celebrate his life, she sang the song, "Life With Harold" from The Full Monty, a musical featuring a book by McNally.
Day 8. RIP Terrence McNally. ? BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio. @bcefa @rcreightonnyc #terrencemcnally #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #thefullmonty #lifewithharold
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT
Check out Heidi's other videos here:
Happy Birthday!! It's day 7!! BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio. @bcefa @jenncolella @fattymattyfresh @kristenlopez5681 @ryanfieldinggarrett #stephensondheim #andrewlloydwebber #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #happybirthday #follies #losingmymind
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT
You Guys!! Day 6 Special Guest Star alert! BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio. @bcefa @nicholas_rohlfing_law @fattymattyfresh #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #somethingrotten #righthandman
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT
Y'all! Day 5. Pour a little out for Kenny. BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio. @bcefa @nfparkergirl @innovate_dance #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #kennyrogers #sheenaeaston #wevegottonight #olddustypuzzles
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:41pm PDT
Hi Sweet Friends. Day 4 realness coming your way. BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio. @bcefa @officialsierraboggess #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #titleofshow #awaybacktothen
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:32am PDT
Hi Errybunny! Day 3!! BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. You make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link to donate in bio. @emmahunton @tomkittmusic #brianyorkey @jlabbottnyc @jeffreyepstein #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #freakyfriday #disney #nomorefear #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT
Hi Friends! This is a good one you guys. It's day 2!! BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. You make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio! @bcefa #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #annie #nyc #startobe #broadwaybecause @jmiglehart @stephaniejblock
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT
BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by COVID-19. You make a donation and a song request and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? @bcefa @pepamama @mo_brady #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT
