Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings Sondheim and More to Raise Money for BC/EFA

Article Pixel Mar. 25, 2020  

Broadway's Heidi Blickenstaff has been taking to Instagram each day for the past week to give fans online performances to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Heidi used the time yesterday to pay tribute to the late, great playwright, Terrence McNally, who passed away this week due to coronavirus-related complications. To celebrate his life, she sang the song, "Life With Harold" from The Full Monty, a musical featuring a book by McNally.

Check out Heidi's other videos here:



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)

Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)

Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)

WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)

Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)

VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)