VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings Sondheim and More to Raise Money for BC/EFA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway's Heidi Blickenstaff has been taking to Instagram each day for the past week to give fans online performances to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Heidi used the time yesterday to pay tribute to the late, great playwright, Terrence McNally, who passed away this week due to coronavirus-related complications. To celebrate his life, she sang the song, "Life With Harold" from The Full Monty, a musical featuring a book by McNally.

Check out Heidi's other videos here:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You