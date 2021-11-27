VIDEO: Hangin' with WAITRESS' New Jenna, Ciara Renée!

Everyone knows that Thanksgiving is all about the pie and Broadway is happy to have a new pie maker in town! Earlier this week, Ciara Renée officially took over the role of Jenna in Waitress, replacing Jennifer Nettles.

"It's beautiful to be back in rehearsals again. This is what I love to do and it's such a beautiful community at Waitress," Renée told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge in a recent interview. "We have a lot of fun, but also, my brain is sorta maxed out because I haven't done this in so long! I used to be in the groove of it, but now it's like going back to school after being out for a decade."

Ciara recently wrapped the independent feature Paint opposite Owen Wilson and the independent dramedy Deborah earlier this year. Ciara most recently starred as the first BIPOC actress to play Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway before the shutdown last year. Previously, Ciara starred in the off-Broadway play The Wrong Man alongside Joshua Henry and Ryan Vazquez. Ciara can be seen on "The Big Bang Theory" final season and recurring on Facebook's original series "Strangers." She has also appeared on Netflix's "Master of None" and was previously a series regular on CW's "Legends of Tomorrow." Ciara originated the role of 'The Witch' in Big Fish and appeared in Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (La Jolla and Paper Mill Playhouse).

Watch below as she tells us more about her time in rehearsals and getting Broadway-ready!