VIDEO: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Perform at Junior Theater Festival

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo performed at the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta this past weekend. Over 6,500 musical theater kids attended to watch Olivia and Joshua perform!

Watch their performance below!

The event also featured President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher; Caissie Levy (Frozen on Broadway); Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton on Broadway); Jennifer Locke (Hamilton national tour); creator/Executive Producer Tim Federle, (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney +); Luca Padovan and Isabella Russo (School of Rock); Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Between The Lines); Rob Rokicki (The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical); and Lotte Wakeham (Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical).

Set at East High School, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisers as they work their way toward the opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical." New romances blossom, old friendships are tested to their limit while new ones are formed, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

Photo Credit: Marcus Woollen for the Junior Theater Festival





