VIDEO: HAMILTON Tributes Stephen Sondheim With 'Sunday' After the Show

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Following Saturday's performance of Hamilton, the show's orchestra paid tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim by playing 'Sunday' as patrons left the theatre.

A clip from the song was posted on Instagram by Hamilton cast member, Miguel Cervantes. Watch below!

As BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report on Friday, Broadway lost the legendary Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Read the full obituary here.