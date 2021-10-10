VIDEO: Go Inside Soundcheck For Justin Guarini On THE SETH CONCERT SERIES

The Seth Concert Series is back, streaming live tonight with Justin Guarini! Get a preview of tonight's show with the exclusive clip from soundcheck below!

What can fans expect from the show? "I've always wanted to work with Seth and now we have the chance to do it. What's really fun is that I'm gonna have the chance to tell and audience who hasn't heard it a lot of juicy behind-the-scenes stories from American Idol and stories about how I got into this business," explained Justin. "I'm gonna get to share some of my most favorite songs from shows that I've done and some that I wish I could do. It's gonna be a fun!"

Guarini's almost 30-year career on the stage and screen includes the first season of American Idol where he performed in front of 30 million viewers each week, starring roles in 6 Broadway productions, as well as his wildly popular character "Lil' Sweet", seen in hundreds of millions of homes in Diet Dr. Pepper commercials in America.

In addition to being a sought-after performer, he has coached and mentored leaders across a wide spectrum of businesses & disciplines and has helps his clients go from struggle to strength in their health, wealth, and relationships. As a Keynote speaker and emcee he has shared his message of confidence and empowerment on stages across America. His latest book "Unbreakable Confidence"- The Powerful Formula For Being, Doing, will hit bookshelves in August of 2021.

Justin created his company Profit Under Pressure, LLC to serve an ever-growing list of leaders, influencers, coaches and entrepreneurs who have come to him seeking the next level of achievement and success in their lives.

Utilizing Justin's "Unbreakable Core Confidence™Method", his clients have unlocked deep and lasting passion, fulfillment, and joy for themselves as well as the lives of the people they impact.