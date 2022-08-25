VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION World Premiere With Hunter Foster, Kate Rockwell & More

The Griswolds are heading out on their next family vacation with the world premiere of the laugh-out-loud musical comedy The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, and The 5th Avenue Theatre is sharing a sneak peek at rehearsals.

View performances of the musical numbers "Vacation!" and "Doofus," and interviews with cast and creative team members below!

The 5th also announced today that performance dates have shifted: previews now begin September 13, 2022, with opening night on September 22, 2022. Performances will play through October 2, 2022.

Tickets for The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is also available as part of 2022/23 Season subscription packages.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation-the first production in the 2022/23 Season and the 26th new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre-features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), and is directed and choreographed by Donna Feore (Seattle Rep's Bruce, Stratford Festival's Chicago). The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is produced in association with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, and Scott Abrams.

Joining the previously announced cast is Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold Alternate and Connor Russell and Brenna Mikale Wagner (swings). The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold and Kate Rockwell as Ellen Griswold, and features Jay Klaitz as Cousin Eddie, Livvy Marcus as Audrey, Alan H. Green as Naked Commando, and Nathan Levy as Rusty. The cast also includes Carol Angeli, Sydni Beaudoin, Sarah Bishop, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jen Cody, Merritt David Janes, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Rohit Gopal, Olivia Griffin, Garett Hawe, Jaygee Macapugay, Heather Makalani, Jennifer Noble, Michael Olaribigbe, Julio Rey, Jody Reynard, Matthew Sims, Jr., Jonathan Wagner, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

The production will showcase scenic design by Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Kai Harada, costume design by Tina McCartney, and hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Musical supervision and additional arrangements are by Greg Anthony Rassen with music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

They've been to Wally World, they've been to Vegas, and now the Griswolds are going to... Broadway! Yes, the characters you know and love from the hit Warner Bros. Vacation movies are back-and they're taking their biggest vacation yet. So, get in your family truckster and join Clark, Ellen, Audrey, and Rusty on their big New York City adventure-where of course, everything goes exactly according to plan.

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. And bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and our region's largest performing arts employer, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 75,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.

For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.