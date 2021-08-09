VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For The Muny for SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

BroadwayWorld has a first look at rehearsals for The Muny's production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, the third show of the theatre's 103rd season. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers runs August 12 - 18.

The cast includes Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee), Raymond Baynard (Caleb), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza) is Kyle Coffman (Frank).

A whistle-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas (Swing), Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett (Swing), Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva (Swing/Dance Captain), Jerry Vogel and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins will serve as the associate director and choreographer.

The production team leading Seven Brides for Seven Brothers includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers has a book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, lyrics by Johnny Mercer, music by Gene de Paul and new songs by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. This fan-favorite is based on the MGM film and "The Sobbin' Women" by Stephen Vincent Benet. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers features dance music arrangements by Sam Davis.

Based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is Americana at its finest. With an age-old tale of wooing and winning, the battle of the sexes and some barn-raising dancing, this western rollick features whistle-worthy favorites, including "Bless Your Beautiful Hide" and "Goin' Courtin'." With two of the most eminent dance scenes in musical theatre history and seven times the fun, saddle up for an unforgettable joyride through the Oregon frontier.