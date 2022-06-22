VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Reveals Why She Turned Down the EVITA Film on WWHL

Last night, Gloria Estefan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss her new film, Father of the Bride.

During the episode, Estefan revealed that she had turned down the role of Evita in Oliver Stone's film adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical.

"They were taking a lot of liberties with the script and I'm Latina and I didn't want to go down that route," Estefan shared.

Stone ended up departing the film, leading new director Alan Parker to eventually cast Madonna in the title role for the 1996 film.

EVITA tells Eva Peron's passionate and tragic story through Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most dazzling and beloved score, including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" and "High Flying Adored," together with "You Must Love Me," the Oscar-winning hit from the film EVITA.

Gloria Estefan is known for her iconic singing career, including hit songs like "Conga," "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," and "Here We Are." Her story was told through the 2015 Broadway musical On Your Feet! Her new film, Father of the Bride, is now streaming on HBO Max.

Watch the complete interview clip here: