VIDEO: Get a Peek Inside BAT OUT OF HELL's Opening Night!

The cast of Bat Out of Hell rocked out last night at the show's official opening night, and BroadwayWorld took our Instagram followers inside the show's after party to chat with the production's stars Lena Hall, Christina Bennington, Bradley Dean, and more about what it's been like flying into New York City Center with this rockin' production! Hear everything they had to say below!

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is flying to New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical officially it just officially opened last night, August 8, and will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.





