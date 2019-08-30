VIDEO: Get A First Look At PORGY AND BESS Rehearsals Of 'It Ain't Necessarily So' At The Met Opera

Aug. 30, 2019  

Get a first look at rehearsals for James Robinson's new production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, which features choreography by Camille A. Brown and opens the 2019-20 season on September 23.

One of America's favorite operas returns to the Met for the first time in nearly 30 years. James Robinson's stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row on the Charleston waterfront, vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants. "If you're going to stage Gershwin's opera, this is how," raved the Guardian when the new production premiered in London in 2018. David Robertson conducts a dynamic cast, featuring the sympathetic duo of Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles and an all-star ensemble that includes Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, and Ryan Speedo Green.

For tickets and more visit https://www.metopera.org/season/2019-20-season/porgy-and-bess/

