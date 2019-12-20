VIDEO: Get A First Look At New Theatre Productions Via Shark Tank Style Pitches!

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  

Apples and Oranges Arts' #THEatreACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development accelerator for promising storytellers, culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, tech and Broadway media entrepreneur Robert Diamond, director/choreographer/performer Galen Hooks, investor and producer Frank Kavanaugh, investor Jonathan Ledden, producer Laura Wagner, tech startup coach and Broadway investor Alisa Cohn and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Cindy Convery.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows in the Fall 2019 class, visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-fall-2019/.

NAME PROJECT ROLE
Gary Jaffe AT FIRST SIGHT Book
Brandon Lambert AT FIRST SIGHT Book, Music, Lyrics
Matthew Greene CARRY ME Book
Kira Stone CARRY ME Music, Lyrics
Andrew Lum GAME DEVELOPMENT THE MUSICAL Book, Music, Lyrics
Anne Nygren Doherty GOLDRUSH 2.0 Book, Lyrics
Mark Mendelson GOLDRUSH 2.0 Music
Brent Black KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!!! Book, Music, Lyrics
Stefan Van De Graaff SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Book
Denning Burton SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Book, Music, Lyrics
John Donovan Wilson SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Collaborator
Matt Hawkins STUPID HUMANS Book
Jorge "Jay" Rivera-Herrans STUPID HUMANS Book, Music, Lyrics
Joy Regullano SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Book, Lyrics
Sam Johnides SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Music
Tony Gonzalez SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Music
Frank Caeti SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Director


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announces 2020-2021 National Tour
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)

Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME
The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit conc... (read more)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Makes History With Amazon Alexa Voice Skill
The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show in history to launch a voice skill for Amazon Alexa!... (read more)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Hold Free Performance For Students at Madison Square Garden
New York City students will get to attend a free performance of To Kill A Mockingbird in 2020, staged at Madison Square Garden!... (read more)

Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?
Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances tonight, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London. What di... (read more)