VIDEO: Get A First Look At New Theatre Productions Via Shark Tank Style Pitches!

Apples and Oranges Arts' #THEatreACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development accelerator for promising storytellers, culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, tech and Broadway media entrepreneur Robert Diamond, director/choreographer/performer Galen Hooks, investor and producer Frank Kavanaugh, investor Jonathan Ledden, producer Laura Wagner, tech startup coach and Broadway investor Alisa Cohn and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Cindy Convery.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows in the Fall 2019 class, visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-fall-2019/.

NAME PROJECT ROLE Gary Jaffe AT FIRST SIGHT Book Brandon Lambert AT FIRST SIGHT Book, Music, Lyrics Matthew Greene CARRY ME Book Kira Stone CARRY ME Music, Lyrics Andrew Lum GAME DEVELOPMENT THE MUSICAL Book, Music, Lyrics Anne Nygren Doherty GOLDRUSH 2.0 Book, Lyrics Mark Mendelson GOLDRUSH 2.0 Music Brent Black KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!!! Book, Music, Lyrics Stefan Van De Graaff SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Book Denning Burton SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Book, Music, Lyrics John Donovan Wilson SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Collaborator Matt Hawkins STUPID HUMANS Book Jorge "Jay" Rivera-Herrans STUPID HUMANS Book, Music, Lyrics Joy Regullano SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Book, Lyrics Sam Johnides SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Music Tony Gonzalez SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Music Frank Caeti SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Director





