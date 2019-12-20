VIDEO: Get A First Look At New Theatre Productions Via Shark Tank Style Pitches!
Apples and Oranges Arts' #THEatreACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development accelerator for promising storytellers, culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, tech and Broadway media entrepreneur Robert Diamond, director/choreographer/performer Galen Hooks, investor and producer Frank Kavanaugh, investor Jonathan Ledden, producer Laura Wagner, tech startup coach and Broadway investor Alisa Cohn and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Cindy Convery.
This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!
For more information on the shows in the Fall 2019 class, visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-fall-2019/.
|NAME
|PROJECT
|ROLE
|Gary Jaffe
|AT FIRST SIGHT
|Book
|Brandon Lambert
|AT FIRST SIGHT
|Book, Music, Lyrics
|Matthew Greene
|CARRY ME
|Book
|Kira Stone
|CARRY ME
|Music, Lyrics
|Andrew Lum
|GAME DEVELOPMENT THE MUSICAL
|Book, Music, Lyrics
|Anne Nygren Doherty
|GOLDRUSH 2.0
|Book, Lyrics
|Mark Mendelson
|GOLDRUSH 2.0
|Music
|Brent Black
|KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!!!
|Book, Music, Lyrics
|Stefan Van De Graaff
|SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL
|Book
|Denning Burton
|SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL
|Book, Music, Lyrics
|John Donovan Wilson
|SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL
|Collaborator
|Matt Hawkins
|STUPID HUMANS
|Book
|Jorge "Jay" Rivera-Herrans
|STUPID HUMANS
|Book, Music, Lyrics
|Joy Regullano
|SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS
|Book, Lyrics
|Sam Johnides
|SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS
|Music
|Tony Gonzalez
|SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS
|Music
|Frank Caeti
|SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS
|Director
