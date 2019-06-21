VIDEO: Get A First Look At BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical in Manila

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL in Manila, which runs at Meralco Theatre now through July 7. The show is directed by Bobby Garcia.

Playing the titular role is Kayla Rivera, who made her professional musical theater debut playing Nina Rosario in Atlantis' acclaimed staging of "In The Heights" in 2011. She has also played Princess Jasmine in Disney's "Aladdin," Carrie White in "Carrie," Wednesday Addams in "The Addams' Family," Sherrie in "Rock of Ages," and Violet Hilton in "Side Show."

Nick Varricchio plays King's first husband and writing partner, Gerry Goffin. Joining them are some of the country's most acclaimed theater stars: Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante plays Cynthia Weil, Carole's friend and rival. George Schulze plays Barry Mann. Gab Pangilinan plays the lead singer of The Shirelles and Marilyn Wald. Jill Peña plays one of the Shirelles and Janelle Woods. Teetin Villanueva plays Little Eva and one of the Shirelles. Maronne Cruz plays Betty, Carole's childhood best friend.

The actors playing The Drifters are Tim Pavino, Arman Ferrer, Jep Go, and Markus Mann. Nelsito Gomez plays a number of roles including Neil Sedaka. Rhenwyn Gabalonzo plays one of the Righteous Brothers. Joining them are Gabby Padilla, Dean Rosen, and Alex Reyes. Theater veterans Jamie Wilson and Carla Guevara-Laforteza are also part of the cast as Don Kirshner and Genie Klein.

The show's creative team includes Faust Peneyra, set designer; Aaron Porter, lighting designer; Raven Ong, costume designer; Leslie Espinosa, hair and makeup designer; Cecile Martinez, choreographer; Josh Millican, sound designer, and Farley Asuncion, musical director.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL has been thrilling theatergoers with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry," BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL takes you back to where it all began--and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring unforgettable classics like "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember--and a story you'll never forget. The musical continues to run on Broadway and on US National Tour.

Buy tickets, visit TicketWorld.com.ph.





