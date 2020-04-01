VIDEO: Georgia Stitt Releases New Song 'STOP' Featuring Sutton Foster

Click Here for More Articles on SUTTON FOSTER

Sutton Foster is featured on Georgia Stitt's new song, STOP, which has just been released from her album A Quiet Revolution.

Listen to the song below!

The album is available for pre-sale at https://found.ee/georgiastitt-aqr-mus.

Georgia Stitt is a composer/lyricist, music director, pianist, and music producer. Her original musicals include Snow Child (commissioned by Arena Stage and directed by Molly Smith); Samantha Spade, Ace Detective (commissioned by TADA Youth Theater and written with Lisa Diana Shapiro, National Youth Theatre 2014 Winner "Outstanding New Musical"); Big Red Sun (NAMT Festival winner in 2010, Harold Arlen Award in 2005, written with playwright John Jiler); The Water (winner of the 2008 ANMT Search for New Voices in American Musical Theatre and written with Jeff Hylton and Tim Werenko); and Mosaic (commissioned for Inner Voices Off-Broadway in 2010 and written with Cheri Steinkellner).

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Additional notable performances include the titular role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek The Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award, and Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award nominations); Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations); Jo in Little Women (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and most recently as Charity Hope Valentine in The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations). Foster currently stars as Liza in the critically-acclaimed TV Land series, "Younger," created by "Sex in the City's" Darren Star. Previously, Foster starred as Michelle Simms in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series "Bunheads," which garnered her a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.





