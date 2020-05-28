Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: George Salazar, Kathryn Gallagher, Eden Espinosa, Telly Leung, and Peter Michael Marino Talk Creating in Quarantine

On March 12, 2020, the American theatre community began to close, but creativity and theatrical presentation didn't stop. These five performers quickly saw an opportunity to produce, to fundraise, and to use digital and performative platforms to cultivate empathy and art.

Telly Leung, Kathryn Gallagher, Eden Espinosa, George Salazar, and Peter Michael Marino, each with their own voice, their own platforms, and their own coping mechanisms rose to the occasion to make us all feel a little bit closer to the stage, even if it meant using a phone or computer to get there.

