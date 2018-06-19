VIDEO: Frances Ruffelle Sings STILL HURTING by Jason Robert Brown

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle is back in town with her stunning solo performance: "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" an intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards. "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" is a wildly entertaining ride straight through the core of the most tender heart, fiery passion and loose comic confidence of a seasoned performer at the height of her game.

Ruffelle's final show of the season is Saturday, June 23rd at 7:00 P.M.

For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

