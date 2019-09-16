VIDEO: Former HAMILTON Star Taran Killam Talks Shaving His Beard for SINGLE PARENTS

Taran Killam went on "Live With Kelly & Ryan" to talk about shaving his beard for the new season of "Single Parents." Watch the clip below!

Before Killam starred on "Single Parents," he played King George III in the Broadway production of "Hamilton," and the Dentist in the Encores! production of "Little Shop of Horrors." He also had a long tenure in the cast of "Saturday Night Live."

Watch the silly clip, which includes an ode to the shaved beard, below!





