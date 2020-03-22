Click Here for More Articles on BARBRA STREISAND
VIDEO: Flash Back to Barbra Streisand's Broadway Debut in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE!
On this day in 1962, the inimitable Barbra Streisand's made her Broadway debut in the musical I Can Get It For You Wholesale!
As comic relief in the drama about the Depression-era garment industry, she played an overworked secretary who wished her co-workers were a bit friendlier.
She stopped the show and earned a Tony nomination for a second act comic solo written especially for her, "Miss Marmelstein."
Flash back to Barbra's Broadway debut below!
