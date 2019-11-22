VIDEO: First Look at Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents , presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. The Goren Family and the Harmony Helper App and Merck are the major sponsors of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella Paper Mill Playhouse's 2019-2020 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.

Take a look at video below!

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. Opening Night is Sunday evening, November 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.





