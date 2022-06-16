VIDEO: First Look at Heidi Blickenstaff, Bligh Voth & More in MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL

The world premiere of May We All: A New Country Musical opened last night, Wednesday, June 15. The musical began its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN on June 7 and plays through July 17, 2022.

Get a first look at video below!

The company of May We All features Bligh Voth, Brandon J. Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Zuri Noelle Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, Presleigh Renner, Elliott Robinson, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Macy Watts.

May We All takes you to Harmony, Tennessee, "the town that sings", where music used to flow through every part of town like the water supply, but lately hope is drying up. Two years ago, local sensation Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth) left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times. Now Jenna will need to face the music, reconnect with those she loved and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves.

This show is filled with a host of characters that feel like family and features an authentic country score of songs by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and many more. And introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, debuting exclusively via May We All.

May We All features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger. The creative team is led by director Shelley Butler, choreography by William Carlos Angulo with musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Brian Usifer. The creative team also includes scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Cody Spencer and hair, wig and make up design by Jason Hayes. Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA). Geoffrey Ko serves as musical director and Michael Aarons as musical coordinator. E Sara Barnes is production stage manager.

Adding to the excitement of this can't-miss multi-week event is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." The star-studded roster expected to perform includes Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, Trent Harmon, and many more.