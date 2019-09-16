VIDEO: Fashion Students Give Disney on Broadway Characters a Makeover

Good Morning America featured students from the Fashion Institute of Technology who gave their favorite Disney on Broadway stars a makeover!

Three fashion students from FIT were able to work with three Disney on Broadway stars - Arielle Jacobs from Aladdin, Patti Murin from Frozen, and Adrienne Walker from The Lion King - to create outfits inspired by their characters!

Watch the segment below!

Disney's currently running Broadway shows include Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.





