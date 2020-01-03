VIDEO: FROZEN Tour Cast Performs At The Rose Parade
The national tour cast of Disney's hit musical Frozen let the storm rage on at this year's Rose Parade as the company performed the classic song 'For the First Time in Forever.' Check out the video below to get a peek at Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler, and more bringing Arendelle to California in this special performance!
Disney's Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records the legendary St. James Theatre, its New York home where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.
For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.
In addition to the North American tour and Broadway companies, Frozen's global footprint will soon expand to include London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.
The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).Buy Tickets to Frozen - click here.
