VIDEO: Eric Sciotto Creates Music Video For 'Music and the Mirror'

Broadway's Eric Sciotto created a music video of himself dancing to 'Music and the Mirror' from A Chorus Line!

"I was feeling frustrated in this quarantine. I missed my students, I missed teaching, I missed rehearsal, I missed dancing. I decided to channel my frustrations into a creative project and teach myself video editing at the same time!" Sciotto wrote in the description of the video, posted to his YouTube channel yesterday.

The video was shot completely by Sciotto on his iPhone10, and edited by Sciotto on Adobe Premier Rush for iPad.

Eric Sciotto's Broadway credits include Something Rotten, Annie Get Your Gun, Aida, Sweet Smell of Success, Sweet Charity, 42nd Street, Cry-Baby, A Chorus Line, Pal Joey, Rock of Ages, Priscilla..., and ...Drood. Regional credits include A Chorus Line (Zach), Footloose (Ren), Pirates of Penzance (Frederic), Aida (Radames), and Seven Brides (Frank).

