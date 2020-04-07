VIDEO: Edie Brickell Shares Original Song

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Old Globe has shared a video of Edie Brickell performing an original song!

Watch below!

Edie Brickell and Steve Martin's musical Bright Star had its world premiere at The Old Globe in September 2014 before heading to Broadway and garnering five Tony Award nominations.

Stay tuned to The Old Globe's YouTube and other social media channels for more exclusive Act Breaks videos!

Edie Brickell is an American singer-songwriter widely known for 1988's Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars, the debut album by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, which went to No. 4 on the Billboard albums chart.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You