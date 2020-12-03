VIDEO: Eamon Foley Releases The Sondheim Series' Next Installment: GREENFINCH AND LINNET BIRD
The film explores the Sweeney Todd song through contemporary pointe choreography danced by Complexions ballerina Larissa Gerszke.
Eamon Foley spent his early years performing in Broadway shows, namely Stephen Sondheim's Gypsy and Assassins when he was 9 and 10 years old. Now, as a director-choreographer, he is reimagining the Sondheim cannon with dance and cinematography as a response to the theater shutdown.
His latest project, "Greenfinch and Linnet Bird," is the seventh installment in The Sondheim Series. The film explores the Sweeney Todd song through contemporary pointe choreography danced by Complexions ballerina Larissa Gerszke. The new arrangement is composed by Jake Landau and sung by Shereen Pimental (West Side Story).
Watch below!
Foley's company, Grind Arts Co, has changed gears since the pandemic struck, exploring the intersection between musical theater and film. The Sondheim Series is an outlet to keep exploring musical theater classics in a new medium, so they can bring theater innovation right into your home.
Greenfinch and Linnet Bird is produced by Grind Arts Company and co-produced by Con Limón Productions. The creative team include costume designer David DW Withrow, arrangements & piano by Jake Landau, cellist Ben Fryzell, director of photography/editor/colorist Peter Westervelt. Additional team members include 1st assistant camera Leigh-Ann Esty, costume assistant Tyler Eisenreich, and production assistant Fernando Moya Delgado.
This installment of The Sondheim Series was safely filmed and captured at 153 Coffey Street Studios in Brooklyn, New York.
To lean more about Greenfinch and Linnet Bird, visit grindarts.com
