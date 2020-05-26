VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Shall We Dance?' From THE KING AND I

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Shall We Dance?' from The King and I!

The King and I by Rodgers and Hammerstein originally opened on Broadway in 1951. The choreography was done by Jerome Robbins. Robbins is one of the most famous choreographers of all time, known for choreographing West Side Story, Gypsy, On the Town, High Button Shoes, Peter Pan, Fiddler on the Roof and much more.

In addition to the Shall We Dance? number, the King and I also featured iconic dance numbers including "The Small House of Uncle Thomas" ballet, and the "March of the Royal Siamese Children". Robbins recreated his choreography from the stage production for 1956 film version of The King and I.

The first revival of the King and I was produced in 1956 in New York featuring Robbins' choreography, recreated by June Graham.

There have been numerous revivals of The King and I. The most recent Broadway revival starred Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, and featured choreography by Christopher Gattelli, based on the original Jerome Robbins choreography.

