VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Balaga/The Abduction' From GREAT COMET
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Balaga/The Abduction' from Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812!
The musical originally premiered in 2012 at Ars Nova, and opened in multiple theaters with varying cast. It officially debuted on Broadway in 2016 and starred Josh Groban as Pierre and Denée Benton as Natasha, both making their Broadway debuts.
The show was choreographed by Sam Pinkleton. Pinkleton was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography, and the show won the Chita Rivera Award Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show. Pinkleton also choreographed the 2017 productions of Amélie and Significant Other.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in total, winning two: Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design!
