VIDEO: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE's Jimmy Buffett Talks Long Journey to Broadway on TODAY

Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, begins previews on Broadway on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018. Jimmy Buffet stopped by NBC's TODAY to talk about the exciting project, admitting, "It's been a long process to actually make this happen. It's a lot bigger process than I ever thought." Asked how much of the story is based on his own life, the prolific singer shares, "Like other things, there are portions of it that come from reality, and other parts that are made up." Watch the appearance below!

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management.

Related Articles