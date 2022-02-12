VIDEO: Dominique Morisseau and Company Talk Bringing SKELETON CREW to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew, the new play by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, is taking Broadway by storm at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where it opened on January 26.

The production stars Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Below, watch as Morisseau, Santiago-Hudson and company talk about bringing the show to a Broadway audience ahead of its opening night!