VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke & Chita Rivera Discuss Their Lives in the Theater

Earlier this year, stage and screen legend Dick Van Dyke received a Kennedy Center Honor- which almost 20 years ago was also bestowed upon the equally legendary Chita Rivera. What below as the friends chat about the significance of the honor, their shared experiences and the career and achievements of Van Dyke.

The 2020 Kennedy Center Honors, which traditionally is held in early December each year, was postponed until May 2021 due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other recipients to at the 43rd annual national celebration of the arts included: multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; and violinist Midori.

The 44th Kennedy Center Honorees include operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler, and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. The ceremony will take place on December 5, 2021.