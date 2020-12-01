VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Derek Hough talks about how he got hurt right before the "Dancing With the Stars" finale.

Hough is a dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer. He played Corny Collins in 2016's "Hairspray Live!", and appeared in the West End premiere of "Footloose: The Musical." He currently serves as a judge on "Dancing With the Stars."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

