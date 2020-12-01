Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS

He got hurt right before the finale.

Dec. 1, 2020  

Derek Hough talks about how he got hurt right before the "Dancing With the Stars" finale.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Hough is a dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer. He played Corny Collins in 2016's "Hairspray Live!", and appeared in the West End premiere of "Footloose: The Musical." He currently serves as a judge on "Dancing With the Stars."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

