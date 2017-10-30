VIDEO: David Rowen Creates 'The Oz Medley' for WICKED's 14th Anniversary on Broadway

On October 30, 2003, Wicked opened its doors on Broadway. While the show initially received mixed reviews, Wicked is now a mainstay at the Gershwin Theatre, and one of Broadway's most prized and successful productions. The musical has been produced internationally, and has a score that is recognized and cherished around the world.

In celebration of Wicked's 14th anniversary, New York actor and musician David Rowen has created a music video featuring an a cappella medley of music from Wicked, The Wiz, and The Wizard of Oz. Check it out below!

With a cast of 12 singers and one vocal percussionist, "The Oz Medley" samples nine of the greatest hits from the Land of Oz, including "Popular," and "Defying Gravity," from Wicked; "Ease On Down the Road," and "Home," from The Wiz; and "If I Only Had A Brain," and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz.

In 2011, Rowen was commissioned by the American Heart Association (AHA) to arrange this medley for his college a cappella group, The Overtones, at James Madison University in Virginia. The medley was performed by the group at two of the AHA's Oz-themed galas. Since then, Rowen always hoped to revive the arrangement, and use it to create something on a grander scale.

With his YouTube channel, davidrowen/creative, as a platform for developing new musical content, Rowen recreated "The Oz Medley" with a host of New York performers and Broadway veterans. He is joined by former Elphaba on Broadway, Caroline Bowman, Carly Hueston Amburn, Austin Colby (The Sound of Music), Jacob Dickey (Aladdin), Ali Hoxie, Nick Lehan, Bridget Linsenmeyer, Ines Nassara, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots), Laurie Veldheer (Mamma Mia!), and Alan Wiggins (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), with Aaron Bayne of Towson Trills on vocal percussion.

"The Oz Medley" was produced by David Rowen; with executive producers Mike Blank, Bobby Little, and Sheila Little; and associate producer Kasey Gibson. The video was filmed by Chiet Productions, and edited by James Gardiner. The recording was tracked and edited by a Andrew John Kim, and mixed/mastered by Ed Boyer (Th Pentatonix, Pitch Perfect).

