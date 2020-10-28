Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO

Article Pixel

Watch the video here!

Oct. 28, 2020  

Joe Keenan has released Bring Back Broadway: A Vote Blue Video, a Zoom Cantata performed by Unemployed Actors For Biden.

The song was written by Joe Keenan and is based on "The Telephone Hour" from BYE BYE BIRDIE by Strouse & Adams, and "I Have Dreamed" from THE KING & I, by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason Graae, Amy Hillner Larsen, Kristen Mengelkoch, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, David Hyde Pierce, Lance Roberts, and Chip Zien.

The video features musical direction and vocal arrangements by Ed Goldschneider, and is mixed by Ed Goldschneider.

VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You