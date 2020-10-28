Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
Watch the video here!
Joe Keenan has released Bring Back Broadway: A Vote Blue Video, a Zoom Cantata performed by Unemployed Actors For Biden.
The song was written by Joe Keenan and is based on "The Telephone Hour" from BYE BYE BIRDIE by Strouse & Adams, and "I Have Dreamed" from THE KING & I, by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason Graae, Amy Hillner Larsen, Kristen Mengelkoch, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, David Hyde Pierce, Lance Roberts, and Chip Zien.
The video features musical direction and vocal arrangements by Ed Goldschneider, and is mixed by Ed Goldschneider.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on 'Almost ...
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wiscon...