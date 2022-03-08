VIDEO: David Byrne & AMERICAN UTOPIA Cast Perform 'Like Humans Do' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to perform "Like Humans Do."

Byrne also sat down with Fallon for an interview, during which they discussed his "Stop Making Sense" suit, his book, and writing music in his car.

Watch the interview here:

A jubilant celebration of live music, community, and connection, the celebrated production features David Byrne with original band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

American Utopia returned to Broadway on Friday, September 17, 2021, following its original 2019 smash hit Broadway engagement at the Hudson Theatre and the 18-month pandemic shutdown. The show was honored with a Special Tony Award in September 2021 and persevered through the December 2021 COVID surge with unprecedented "unchained" performances.

In 2020, Spike Lee's filmed version of American Utopia opened the Toronto International Film Festival to global acclaim and continues to stream on HBO. The film won two 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and is currently nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award (Best Music Film).

Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC

Watch the cast's performance of "Like Humans Do" here: